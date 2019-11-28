|
Gerald Thomas Kamowski, 79, of Dorrance Twp., passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
He was the son of the late Catherine and Edward Kamowski.
He was an Army veteran who served in Germany from 1956 to 1959, and was a life member of the Carpenters Union Local 287. Later, he worked as a security guard for Certain Teed Corp., Mountain Top.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary; brothers, Henry "Pinky" and Edward; and his beloved dog, Goldy.
He is survived by his son, Gerald A Kamowski and his wife, Sue; daughter, Sandra Milazzo and her husband, Joe; grandchildren, Amy Kamowski her fiancé, Dave Ungurian; J. Kamowski and his wife, Erin; Daniel Kamowski; and Tristin Milazzo; sister, Florence Badman; and brother, David Kamowski; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 28, 2019