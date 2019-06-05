Gerald W. Mosley, 72, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., from injuries sustained after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.



Born in Bear Creek Twp., Jerry was the son of the late Reese and Elizabeth Martin Mosley.



Jerry was a graduate of the former Oliver Grade School, Bear Creek Twp., and James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.



He was a carpenter all his life working out of the carpenters union and last as a self-employed carpenter. He was a former member of Messiah Primitive Methodist Church, Bear Creek Twp.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mosley; sister, Betsy Klepatch; and grandchildren, Robert and Lia Cool.



Surviving are his wife of 43 years, the former Barbara Owens, Bear Creek Twp.; daughters, Dawn Johns, Wilkes-Barre; and Linda Krogulski, Wapwallopen; son, Robert Cool, Plains Twp.; granddaughters, Amber Rodola (Princess) and Zachary Johns, Karissa Pavlik and Shannon Chiverella; great-grandchildren, Princess Grace Pavlik and Logan Pavlik; sisters, Beverly Hayes, Florida; and Shirley Shank, North Carolina; and Jerry's best buddy, Daisey Mae.



In accordance with Jerry's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



