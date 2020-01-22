|
|
Geraldine "Gerry" B. Morgan, 91, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George and Josephine Schmidt Stritzinger.
Gerry graduated from Coughlin High School. She began working as a seamstress in the local garment industry right after graduation. She then worked for Encon and Juvenile Products. In her later years, she worked for Trion Industries until her retirement in 1993.
Gerry was a member of Orange United Methodist Church. In her youth, she was a member of Salvation Army Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Gerry enjoyed playing Bingo, baking and cooking. She loved being a mom and grandma. Her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as "Gram." Her favorite pastime was enjoying her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Kepp; and her second husband, Robert Morgan Sr.; brothers, James Stritzinger, William Stritzinger and George Stritzinger; and sister, Ruth Stritzinger Ide.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Debra Havens and husband, David; Doris Taylor and husband, Mark; Robert Jr. and wife, Cheryl; Roger and wife, Tracy; Arthur and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Amy Havens-Reszka and husband, Dennis; Christopher Havens; Holly Havens; Ryan Taylor and husband, Andrew; Eric Taylor and wife, Leamarie; Randy Taylor and wife, Katelynn; Kevin Taylor; Rachel Taylor; Joseph Taylor; Erica Morgan and fiancée, Jessica; Tyler Morgan and fiancée, Megan; Nicole Morgan; Danny Morgan; Bryan Morgan; and Jason Morgan; great-grandchildren, Corbin; Liam; Wyatt; Juliana; and Max; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Thomas Taylor, pastor of Orange United Methodist Church, will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Geisinger Hospital, Wilkes-Barre and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, for the outstanding care and compassion they gave to Gerry and her family during the final weeks of her life.
Memorial donations may be made to donor's choice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020