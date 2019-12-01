Home

Geraldine Druchunas Wonsavage Obituary
Geraldine Druchunas Wonsavage, formerly of Inkerman and of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Known to everyone as "Aunt Gerry" she was born June 2, 1934, Buffalo, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia Milcavage Druchunas of Inkerman.

She attended Jenkins Twp. High School and worked at Consolidated Cigar of West Pittston until closing. She then worked in the garment industry until she and her husband Lenny moved to Las Vegas, where she worked for many years as a seamstress for the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel. After 14 years of service, she retired in 2001. Upon her husband's death, she returned to Pennsylvania to live in West Pittston with family.

Geraldine was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and the Southern Nevada Culinary and Bartenders' Pension and Trust.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Lagrue, West Pittston; niece, Liane Winsock and her husband, Mark, West Pittston; and great-nephew, Zachary Lagrue; and several cousins.

Private services have been made for the convenience of the family through the Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019
