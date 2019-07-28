Home

Geraldine Gall Obituary
Geraldine Gall, 89, of Suscon, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Suscon on June 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Antal Renfer.

She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.

Geraldine was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School.

Throughout her life she worked for many local restaurants, including the Dutch Pantry, Wilkes-Barre; Scranton Air-Port; Aldinos Manor, Wilkes-Barre, and she retired as the food manager at the Kmart Restaurant, Pittston. She was a member of the 61 Club.

Geraldine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Gall, on Oct. 21, 1995; her infant brother, Paul Renfer; brother, Merle Renfer; and her sister, Alice Marie Nocito.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gall, Pittston Twp.; son, Gary and his wife, Georgeann, Pittston; her grandson, Gary Gall; her brother, Donald Renfer and his wife, Anna Mae, Suscon; sisters, Rita Brady and her husband, Daniel, Suscon; Leah Brady, Suscon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time Tuesday. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made at www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019
