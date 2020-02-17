|
Geraldine Godula, 78, of Dupont, died Saturday morning, Feb. 15, 2020, in Scranton Health Care Center. Her husband was Peter Godula, whom she married on Nov. 25, 1967.
She was born in Dupont, daughter of the late Edward and Anna Strelish Kowalczyk and was a graduate of the Dupont High School, Class of 1958. She was employed as a secretary by Donald D. Trethaway Food Brokers, Pittston.
She was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and James.
Also surviving are daughters, Christina Wagar and husband, Jonathan, Newport, Wash.; Michele Bloser and husband, Steven, State College; grandchildren, Noah, Zach and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Elliott and Finn; sister, Sandra Serino, Orefield; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christain Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 17, 2020