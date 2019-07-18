Home

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Geraldine Johns Obituary
Geraldine Johns, 82, of Wapwallopen, died Monday evening, July 15, 2019.

Born Aug. 16, 1936, in Laurel Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Coveleski. She graduated from high school in Laurel Run and enjoyed gardening and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Johns; brothers, Walter and Joseph Coveleski; and sister, Marie Henderson.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, John and Daniel Johns, Wapwallopen; David Johns and his wife, Barb, Florida; siblings, Katherine, Stella, Carl, Richard, Ronald; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 18, 2019
