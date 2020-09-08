Home

Services
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
6:30 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Geraldine K. "Gerri" Kempinski

Geraldine K. "Gerri" Kempinski Obituary

Geraldine K. "Gerri" Kempinski of Lee Park, Hanover Twp., was called to heaven on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, after a short illness in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was born July 21, 1934, daughter of the late Raymond and Eva Marson Luby in Hanover Twp. She graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1951.

Gerri was most known as the receptionist and assistant to Dr. H.W. Horan for over 30 years until he retired in 1985. She went on to work at the Buttonwood Bakery and Upper Crust Pizza before retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin McDermott; and sisters, Lucille (Ray) Bonk and Alyce (Len) Labua.

She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Stanley, who loved and cared for her throughout their 42 years of marriage. She considered herself the luckiest women in the world to have found Stanley. She is also survived by her son, Brian McDermott (Karlene Jones), Hanover Twp.; and Sean McDermott; and Betty J. Hagenbaugh, who was like the daughter she always wanted, at home. Many wonderful brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Gerri loved traveling with her husband especially during the cold Pennsylvania months, loving Key West, Fla., and Jekyl Island, Ga., as two of her favorites. With her beautiful smile and care for everyone, she was loved by so many people and had many, many friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at Mamary Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Richard Cirba, pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, will officiate a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their extraordinary and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, Gerri's family would appreciate donations made in her name to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 19706.


