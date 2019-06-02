|
|
Geraldine M. McGrady, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Madden McGrady.
She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary High School and Marywood College, Dallas, where she received her master's degree in education.
Geraldine was a teacher in the Wyoming Valley West School District until her retirement.
She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of the former Holy Saviour Church, East End section of Wilkes-Barre, and a member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Church, Wilkes-Barre, The Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and the Plains Senior Citizens.
Surviving are numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. J. Duane
Gavitt, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St. Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to the in Geraldine's name. To leave Geraldine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2019