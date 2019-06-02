Geraldine M. McGrady, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Madden McGrady.



She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary High School and Marywood College, Dallas, where she received her master's degree in education.



Geraldine was a teacher in the Wyoming Valley West School District until her retirement.



She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of the former Holy Saviour Church, East End section of Wilkes-Barre, and a member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Church, Wilkes-Barre, The Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and the Plains Senior Citizens.



Surviving are numerous cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. J. Duane



Gavitt, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St. Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to the in Geraldine's name. To leave Geraldine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary