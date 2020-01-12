|
Geraldine M. Mrochko, 91, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Born July 13, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Grace Murphy Fenimore.
Before retiring, Geraldine and her husband of 62 years owned and operated the Tavern Restaurant on the site of the Old Fell House Tavern in downtown Wilkes-Barre for many years.
Her husband, George J. Mrochko, died Dec. 26, 2009.
Sisters, Ellen Dunaway and Kaye Hyder; and a brother, Alfred Fenimore, also preceded her in death.
Geraldine will be greatly missed by her sons, George, Jr., Parsons; Ronald, Kingston; and Bradley, Nuangola; daughters, Deborah Sterling, Forty Fort; Doreen Wojtowicz, Miners Mills; and Barbara Hawkins, Apopka, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.
Geraldine's family will celebrate her life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Geraldine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 12, 2020