|
|
Geraldine Kerkowski, 76, of Dallas, went to join her high school sweetheart and husband, Mike, in heaven, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late Corry and Mary Orlandini. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and worked for many years at Rea & Derick and CVS as a cosmetician, and later as a L'Oréal representative.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her son, Michael; and niece, Jennifer Stec.
Gerry is survived by sisters, Coreen Stec and husband Tony, Mountain Top; and Rosalie Steadle and husband Dave, Horseheads, N.Y.; She is also survived by her grandson, Tyler Kerkowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019