Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Kerkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Orlandini Kerkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Orlandini Kerkowski Obituary
Geraldine Kerkowski, 76, of Dallas, went to join her high school sweetheart and husband, Mike, in heaven, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late Corry and Mary Orlandini. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and worked for many years at Rea & Derick and CVS as a cosmetician, and later as a L'Oréal representative.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her son, Michael; and niece, Jennifer Stec.

Gerry is survived by sisters, Coreen Stec and husband Tony, Mountain Top; and Rosalie Steadle and husband Dave, Horseheads, N.Y.; She is also survived by her grandson, Tyler Kerkowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.