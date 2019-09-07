|
Geraldine S. Kania, 85, of Nanticoke passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the in-patient unit of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, following a lengthy illness.
Born May 7, 1934, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Helen Kulikowski.
Geraldine attended the Nanticoke public schools and resided in Nanticoke all of her life.
She married Eugene Kania on Feb. 9, 1955, and shared 58 years of marriage when he passed on July 20, 2013.
Early in life, Geraldine worked at the former Duplan Mill and later she and Eugene owned and operated Kania's Grocery Store on the corner of Hanover and Green Streets for many years until the early 1990s. She was a stay at home mother and housewife, raising their son Eugene Jr. and worked in the jewelry department for the former Hills, then Ames Department store in Edwardsville.
She was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and had been a life member of Holy Trinity Church, prior to the consolidation of parishes.
In addition to her husband, Eugene, she was the last member of her immediate family being preceded in death by brothers, Louis and Leonard Kulikowski; and sisters, Sophie, Joan and Eleanor.
She will be missed by her son, Eugene Kania Jr. and wife, Erin, Scranton; a granddaughter, Eden Kania; nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Charlotte Chickson; and brother-in-law, Narcy Kania.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemtery, Sheatown.
Viewing and a period of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the transferal to the church Monday.
