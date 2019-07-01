Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
40 Machell Ave.
Dallas, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Shirley Regan


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Shirley Regan, Dallas, peacefully passed away in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Born Nov. 4, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Shirley was the daughter of the late Andrew P. Fischer and Anna Graven Fischer. Shirley was one of the first babies baptized at St. Therese's Church, where she was also married June 30, 1951.

Shirley was a life resident of the Back Mountain, having graduated from Kingston Twp. High School and later College Misericordia in 1949. Shirley was the office manager for Fischer Electrical Co., the family business, and later obtained a certificate of travel and tourism from Luzerne County Community College, leading to her employment at Avenue Travel in Kingston.

Shirley was an avid sportsperson and loved to play tennis, bridge and golf. She was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic minister at Gate of Heaven Church, she was also a member of their Altar and Rosary Society. She was the first president of the Wilkes-Barre Women of Kiwanis, a member of the Wyoming Valley Antique Car Club and a lifetime donor to the American Red Cross.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sr., in 1997; and her brothers, Eugene and Andrew.

Surviving are her children, Nancy (Dennis) Garvey; James Jr. (Barbara) and Drew (Lorraine), all of Dallas. Shirley's grandchildren, Caitlin Cooper, Brian Regan (Holly), Meighan Magistro (Carmen), Connor Garvey, Michael (Leanne), Ken, Ryan, Matthew and Mark Regan; great-grandchildren, David and Abby Cooper, Carly, William and Rachel Regan, Francesco, Roman, Luca and Maxwell Magistro and Haley, J.P. and Brittany Regan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. Private interment will be held at convenience of family. All are asked to go directly to church on the day of service. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mercy Center and to Dr. Krishnakant Patel, for the excellent care they gave to Shirley.

Donations, if desired, may be made to Misericordia University Women and Children's Program, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612; or to Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now