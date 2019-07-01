Geraldine Shirley Regan, Dallas, peacefully passed away in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Born Nov. 4, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Shirley was the daughter of the late Andrew P. Fischer and Anna Graven Fischer. Shirley was one of the first babies baptized at St. Therese's Church, where she was also married June 30, 1951.



Shirley was a life resident of the Back Mountain, having graduated from Kingston Twp. High School and later College Misericordia in 1949. Shirley was the office manager for Fischer Electrical Co., the family business, and later obtained a certificate of travel and tourism from Luzerne County Community College, leading to her employment at Avenue Travel in Kingston.



Shirley was an avid sportsperson and loved to play tennis, bridge and golf. She was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic minister at Gate of Heaven Church, she was also a member of their Altar and Rosary Society. She was the first president of the Wilkes-Barre Women of Kiwanis, a member of the Wyoming Valley Antique Car Club and a lifetime donor to the American Red Cross.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sr., in 1997; and her brothers, Eugene and Andrew.



Surviving are her children, Nancy (Dennis) Garvey; James Jr. (Barbara) and Drew (Lorraine), all of Dallas. Shirley's grandchildren, Caitlin Cooper, Brian Regan (Holly), Meighan Magistro (Carmen), Connor Garvey, Michael (Leanne), Ken, Ryan, Matthew and Mark Regan; great-grandchildren, David and Abby Cooper, Carly, William and Rachel Regan, Francesco, Roman, Luca and Maxwell Magistro and Haley, J.P. and Brittany Regan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. Private interment will be held at convenience of family. All are asked to go directly to church on the day of service. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.



The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mercy Center and to Dr. Krishnakant Patel, for the excellent care they gave to Shirley.



Donations, if desired, may be made to Misericordia University Women and Children's Program, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612; or to Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019