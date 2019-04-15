Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine T. "Geri" Witt. View Sign

Geraldine "Geri" T. Witt, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, under the compassionate care of Mercy Center, Dallas, where she had been a guest for the last five years.



Born in Alden on Sept. 17, 1929, she was the youngest child of the late John and Agnes Stoy Maday.



Geri graduated from Newport Twp. High School in 1947, married the love of her life, Frank Witt, and moved to North Brunswick, N.J., where they resided for 35 years.



She retired from Dow Jones, and she and Frank built their dream home in Stroudsburg, where they enjoyed country living. Geri and Frank had the good health to travel extensively throughout their 59 years of marriage and enjoyed life to the fullest.



Geri often accompanied the polka band, "The Antratones," of which Frank played the saxophone and clarinet, wherever they played. Often, she would be on stage with them performing.



Frank and Geri's love of music and people was a gift they shared and cherished. As a memorial to her late husband, Geri donated the statue of "Jesus with the Little Children" at her former church, Our Lady of Victory, Tannersville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2009; as well as her brothers, Joseph, Edward, Leon, Frank and Stanley Maday; sisters, Katherine Elias, Mary Ferlick, Theodora Nowasacki, Sylvia Czerwinski and Lillian Lastowski. Also, she was forever grateful to her nephew, Raymond Gustave, who during the last several years oversaw her care and well-being, until his passing this past year.



Geri is survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Mercy Center, as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart, for their compassion and care.



A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of the Mercy Care Center, Dallas.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by the Rev. Richard Rojas. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Geri's name may be made to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.



