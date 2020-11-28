Home

Gertrude Grace Musto


1932 - 2020
Gertrude Grace Musto Obituary

Gertrude Grace Musto, 88, of Pittston Twp., passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Gracia Milazzo Bertolone.

She was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School, Class of 1949, and in her earlier years had worked in the local garment industry.

She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John, Carmen, and Salvatore Bertolone; and sister, Angeline Parlovecchio.

Surviving are her husband, James A. Musto Jr.; sons, Raphael A. Musto and his wife, Janet, Bear Creek Twp.; Rose Mumme and her husband, Paul, Texas; and James A. Musto III, Pittston Twp., grandchildren, Jessica and her husband, Shane Howell; Gina Marie and her husband, Nick Altieri; Raphael A. Musto Jr.; Raymond Mumme; and Sarah and her husband, Shawn Guice; great-grandson, Logan James Altieri; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces, and nephews.

Private interment will be in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Gertrude's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


