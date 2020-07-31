Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Gertrude "Trudy" Hansbury

Gertrude "Trudy" Hansbury Obituary

Gertrude "Trudy" Hansbury, 82, of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 30, 1938, in Swoyersville, Trudy was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Slank Weiss.

She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School where she was the drum majorette.

Trudy enjoyed many things in life. She was an avid bingo player and was always up for a game. She was a football fan and enjoyed cheering for her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Above all, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and especially attending her grandson's football games.

In addition to her parents, Trudy was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby, Tony, John and Bill; and her sisters, Mary, Nancy, Dolores, Janet and Anna.

Surviving are her daughters, Debra Kerzetski, Pittston; Margaret "Peggy" Hansbury, Shickshinny; Donna Hansbury, Plains Twp.; and Susan Smith and her husband, Walter, Forty Fort; her three grandchildren, Lori Kerzetski, San Diego, Calif.; Lyndsay Johnson and her husband, Wyatt, Westbrook, Maine; and Walter Smith Jr., Forty Fort; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Hazel Johnson; her brother, George Weiss and his wife, JoAnn, Scranton; sisters-in-law, Beth Weiss, Dover, Del.; and Jackie Weiss, Wyoming; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Although cancer may have taken her, she never once complained and continued to smile. She will be forever missed by all those who loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pringle.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.


