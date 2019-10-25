|
|
Gertrude J. Smith, 94, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Wesley Village, where she has resided the past several years.
She was born Dec. 13, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a daughter of the late Michael and Frances Haduch Wajda. She attended Wilkes-Barre Twp. schools and was employed as a seamstress at various area dress factories.
She enjoyed bowling, quilting, making stained glass and was an active member of the Parsons Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Smith; daughters, Deborah Stella and Pamela Kaluzny; brothers, John, Anthony, Frank, Benjamin, Michael and Casimer; and sisters, Mildred Maley, Henrietta Michaels, Julie Wajda and Lillian Walker.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and also all of the people at Wesley Village for the many happy years that Gertrude spent with them.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Maziarz and her husband, John; sister-in-law, Sophie Wajda; sons-in-law, John Stella and Thomas Kaluzny; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. John Lambert, pastor of St. Benedict's Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
Entombment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18508.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019