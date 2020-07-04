Home

Gertrude Johns Ley


1921 - 2020
Gertrude Johns Ley Obituary

Gertrude Johns Ley, 98, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

Born Sept. 16, 1921, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late J. Leonard and Irene Johns.

Gertrude graduated from Meyers High School in 1939. After marrying Ruskin Ley, they moved to Mountain Top, then to Connecticut, where she lived for 47 years before returning to Mountain Top for the last 17 years.

She was a member of South Wyoming Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruskin; daughter, Judith; sons, William and John; and sisters, Dorothy Richards; Norma Griffith; and Charlotte Darden.

Gertrude was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane and husband, Richard Lear, Mountain Top; daughter-in-law, Mary Ley, Connecticut; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gertrude's family is grateful for the kind, compassionate care provided by the staff at Smith's Health Care.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top. McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.


