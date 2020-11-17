Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Mazur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude W. Mazur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude W. Mazur Obituary

Gertrude W. Mazur, 94, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

She was cremated and will be buried at the family graveside alongside her husband, George A. Mazur; father, Harry Watkins; mother, Frances Yavarski; brother, Robert Watkins and his wife, Loretta Petcavage Watkins, who were all born in Plymouth.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.

Family and friends are invited to attend.

Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -