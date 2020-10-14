Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Hamersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert D. "Gib" Hamersley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert D. "Gib" Hamersley Obituary

Gilbert D. Hamersley, 81, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Hunlock Creek, the son of the late Clarence and Margaret Sherrill Hamersley. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to retiring, Gib was employed in the construction business for many years for Linde and Hamersley Construction Companies. He was a member of Muhlenburg United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Lewis; Alphretta Swinski; Dolores Phillips; Mary Hummel; Luwanda Hamersley; Glendora Hamersley; Lois Phillips; Delbert Hamersley; Harry Hamersley; Donnie Hamersley; Clarence Hamersley; and Sam Hamersley.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ruth McCole Hamersley; children, Debra Campbell and her husband, Edward, Dallas; Wayne Hamersley and his wife, Sonel, Coopersburg; Todd Hamersley and his wife, Anis, Benton; grandchildren, Jessica and Thatcher Warick; Jared Campbell; Nina, Maya and Elizabeth Hamersley; Shannon and Brianne Keller; sister, Bernadine Amorosi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Jim McGee of the Muhenburg United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -