Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc.
73 W. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc.
73 W. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
Gilberta "Bertie" Krimmel

Gilberta "Bertie" Krimmel Obituary
Gilberta "Bertie" Krimmel, 84, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Celtic Hospice in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her husband, William Krimmel.

Born in Vernon on Feb. 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Hazel Evans Dymond. She was a 1953 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, and was a member of the Forkston United Methodist Church.

Gilberta was very active in her community. She volunteered as a den mother for cub scouts, and worked for Ayers Chiropractic in Mehoopany.

In addition to her husband she is survived by sons, Ronald, Mehoopany. Duane, York; and Jason, Indianapolis, Pa.; daughters, Clifteena Furman, Tunkhannock; and Randi Tourscher, Dushore; two step-sons; four step-daughters; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Gilberta's funeral service which will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Kenneth Krimmel presiding. Interment will follow in Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gilberta's name to the .

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 4, 2019
