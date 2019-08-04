|
|
Gilberta "Bertie" Krimmel, 84, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Celtic Hospice in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her husband, William Krimmel.
Born in Vernon on Feb. 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Hazel Evans Dymond. She was a 1953 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, and was a member of the Forkston United Methodist Church.
Gilberta was very active in her community. She volunteered as a den mother for cub scouts, and worked for Ayers Chiropractic in Mehoopany.
In addition to her husband she is survived by sons, Ronald, Mehoopany. Duane, York; and Jason, Indianapolis, Pa.; daughters, Clifteena Furman, Tunkhannock; and Randi Tourscher, Dushore; two step-sons; four step-daughters; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gilberta's funeral service which will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Kenneth Krimmel presiding. Interment will follow in Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gilberta's name to the .
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 4, 2019