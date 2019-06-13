Gino D. Marchetti, 83, of the Fox Hill section of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center, Jenkins Twp.



He was born June 30, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Gino V. and Lenora DeBarry Marchetti. He was a graduate of Plains High School and Wilkes College. For 32 years, he was a teacher for the Wyoming Area School District and also was the director of the marching band for many years. He played in many local bands with musicians Lee Vincent, Bobby Baird and also had his own band playing in the Poconos for many years. Gino was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp., where he served as an usher and volunteer for many projects.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Marchetti; brother, David Marchetti; sister-in-law, Joan Marchetti.



Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Joan Jakuboski Marchetti; daughter, Nancy Rock and her husband, Tom; niece and godchild, Michelle Marchetti.



The funeral will be held at 9.30 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. Private interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.



Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019