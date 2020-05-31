|
Gino "Jiggs" J. Mattioli Jr., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hampton House, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Exeter on March 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Gino and Beatrice Lucernoni Mattioli.
He was a lifetime bartender employed by Gino's Restaurant, Exeter Lithuanian Club, Exeter, and Wyoming VFWs and at the Swoyersville American Legion. Gino was an avid baseball fan with no favorite team but he knew all the stats of every team.
Jiggs was well known on the west side, and frequented the local bazaars every year. He especially loved to dance, wherever he is at now, he's "ready for action."
In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his brothers, Thomas and Peter; sister, Anna Marie Clarke, and partner, Cathy Thomas.
Surviving are sister, Nancy Mattioli; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter,
The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020