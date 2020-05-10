Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Girolama "Mae" (Cavataio) Saporito


1923 - 2020
Girolama "Mae" (Cavataio) Saporito Obituary
Girolama "Mae" (Cavataio) Saporito, 96, of Uwchlan Twp., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the wife of Salvatore "Sam" Saporito, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.

Born in New York City on June 26, 1923, Girolama was the daughter of the late Giacomo and Maria (Finazzo) Cavataio.

Mae enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and collecting antiques.

In addition to her loving husband, Mae is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Saporito, Exton.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Geraldo Cavataio; and her sister, Vincenza (Cavataio) Forman.

Through Sam's work, Mae traveled to Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, California, Texas, Michigan and Florida. Retired to the farm in Exton, she was instrumental in helping her daughter care for her award winning Irish Terriers.

Once restrictions are lifted, a celebration of Mae's life will take place. Please check back on her memorial page for further details. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020
