Gladys Ann Pusateri, 75, of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, Mechanicsburg.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late William H. and Phyllis R. Jones. Gladys Ann was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a medical support assistant by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Northport, Long Island, N.Y.

Gladys Ann was a member of the Meade Street Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre. She enjoyed music, crafts, games and shopping. Most of all she loved and cherished her children and grandson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Glenys Manfre.

Surviving are her children, Kim Dec, Harrisburg; Carrie Pusateri, Wilkes-Barre; and Edward Pusateri and his wife, Loren, Huntington, N.Y.; and grandson, Zachary Pusateri.

A memorial service for Gladys Ann will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meade Street Baptist Church, 50 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Chester Dudick, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.

Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Those attending the service and visitation are required to wear a mask and abide by state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gladys Ann's name to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Gladys Ann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


