|
|
Gladys Coolbaugh, 93, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing Home in Plains Twp.
Born in Tobyhanna, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ameila McWilliams, and was a graduate of the Middletown schools.
Gladys was a member of the Harding Church of Christ in Harding. She was retired from the Association of the Blind in Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmont in 1977; sister, Magie Dixon; and brother, Eugene Sargent.
Gladys is survived by her sons, Eugene Coolbaugh and his wife, Anne of Pittston Twp.; Wilmont Arthur Coolbaugh, New Mexico; grandchildren, Sean Docken, Amelia VanDevender, Megan Coolbaugh, five great-grandchildren; brother, George Sargent, Port Jervis, N.J.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Memorial Shrine Cemetery in Carverton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020