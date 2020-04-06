|
|
Gladys Coolbaugh, 93, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing Home, Plains Twp.
Born in Tobyhanna, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Amelia McWilliams Sargent, and was a graduate of the Middletown schools.
Gladys was a member of Harding Church of Christ, Harding. She was retired from the Association of the Blind, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmont, in 1977; sister, Masie Dixon; an infant daughter, Gladys; and brother, Eugene Sargent.
Gladys is survived by her sons, Eugene Coolbaugh and his wife, Anne, Pittston Twp.; Wilmont Arthur Coolbaugh and his wife, Shirley, New Mexico; grandchildren, Sean Docken, Amelia VanDevender, Megan Coolbaugh, five great-grandchildren; brother, George Sargent, Middletown, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2020