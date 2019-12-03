|
Gladys M. Raphael, 89, of Shavertown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Kadima Nursing and Rehab, Harveys Lake, where she had been a resident for several years.
Gladys was born in Pikes Creek, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Haas Burkhardt. Gladys grew up at Pikes Creek, graduating from Laketon High School where she was a star basketball player and served as captain of her high school team. She later married and moved to the Back Mountain, raising her family in Shavertown. She worked as a waitress at Brace's Restaurant in Shavertown for years while raising her children. She belonged to the local ladies card club, loved to bake cakes and cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Raphael, in 1996; brothers, Edwin, Raymond and Clifford Burkhardt; and sisters, Thelma Burkhardt Swire and Irma Burkhardt.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Fink Johnson, Harveys Lake; and Catherine Raphael Mingus and husband, Justin, Tunkhannock; sons, Ronald Fink, Pikes Creek; and Mark Raphael, Shavertown; grandchildren, Jason Rogers and wife, Maryann, Dushore; Michael Fink, Pikes Creek; Kristopher Fink and husband, James, Wyoming; Hunter Mingus, Tunkhannock; Abbigale Mingus, Tunkhannock; and great-grandchild, Jamison Rogers, Dushore.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 3, 2019