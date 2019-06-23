Glen R. Switzer, 80, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019.



Glen was born June 11, 1939, in West Wyoming. He was the son of the late Glen and Wilhelmina (Shirley) Switzer. He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School. Prior to his retirement in 2002, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot for 23 years. After his retirement, he was a van driver for Reliable Van Transportation Inc., where he enjoyed driving students to WVCA in Forty Fort. Over the years, his greatest enjoyment was watching his grandchildren, Connor, Jakob, and Makenzie in their sporting events that they were involved in. He was an avid Yankees, Notre Dame, and Philadelphia Eagles fan.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Ted Switzer.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Mary Ann Conniff Switzer; sons, Ricky and his wife, Karen Rome Switzer, Exeter; Joe and his wife, Amy Lloyd Switzer, Harding; Robbie and his wife Jackie Ostir Switzer, West Pittston; grandchildren; Connor, Jakob and Makenzie Switzer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating.



Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504, or Corpus Christi Parish 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.



Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18655.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019