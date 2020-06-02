|
Glenda L. Scott Doliva, 62, of 100 Front St., Hanover section of Nanticoke, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.
Born in Wausau, Wis. on Oct. 5, 1957, she was the daughter of Nancy Jane Wiesman Scott, with whom she resided, and the late Frank L. Scott. She resided in Nanticoke for four years and in Mocanaqua for five years previously. Her early life was spent in Jonestown, Columbia County.
Glenda was employed as a corrections officer by SCI Retreat for 20 years, retiring in 2016.
She loved her children and grandchildren and the time that she was able to spend with them.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three daughters, Natasha L., wife of Lawrence "Larry" Fugok, Shavertown; Nadene M. Macintosh, Tasmania; Nicholette A., wife of Justin Parrish, Virginia Beach, Va.; five grandchildren, Sierra, Brayden, Abriella, Alyssa and Kyah; and five sisters, Barbara Mae Charles, Blakeslee; Pamela J., wife of Richard A. Matyas Jr., Weston; Peggy Vonheppinstall, Glen Lyon; Patricia J. Lukachik, Wapwallopen; Colleen M., wife of Joe David, Hanover Twp.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are pending at a time and place to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benton.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020