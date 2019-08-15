|
Glenn R. Makara, 66, of Glenside, passed away suddenly Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Evans.
He was the beloved husband of Anne B. (nee Bythrow); and loving father of Carolyn Brown (Tim) and Megan Coleman (Michael). He is also survived by one granddaughter, Julia Brown; siblings, Philip (Linda), Mark (Sandy), Debra Makara, Renee Conahan (Jim) and the Marie Evans husband, Tom; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Road), Glenside.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Stony Creek Anglers, www.stonycreekanglers.org, would be appreciated.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019