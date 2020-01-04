|
|
Gloria Gemzik Scyrba, 84, of Dupont, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the Regional Hospital of Scranton.
She was born in Dupont, June 1, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Wrazien Gemzik.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. A 1953 graduate of Dupont High School, Gloria was employed by the Lanier Corp., Dallas; RCA, Mountain Top; Leslie Fay, Wilkes-Barre; and many other local establishments. She retired from Penguin Putnam Inc., Pittston Twp., after many years of employment.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who put her family and friends before herself without exception. She was the consummate host for house guests, which included regularly spoiling her grandchildren when they were over and cooking a delicious Polish Christmas Eve dinner for her family. Gloria was also an avid golfer and bowler and she never let anything stop her from constantly being "on the go," whether it be to a supermarket or the corner store to buy the daily paper and catch up on the latest Dupont town news.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley, Carl and Paul Gemzik.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Scyrba; her daughter, Linda and her husband, Fred C. Lokuta, Dupont; brother, Ted Gemzik and wife, Germaine, Wernersville; sister, Rita Ameen, Clark, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Camaryn and Fred J. Lokuta.
Gloria's family would like to thank Dr. Arthur N. Meyer, Dr. Martin Moran and the staff of Regional Hospital of Scranton for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020