Gloria J. Crane, 74, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home, following an illness.



Born June 3, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Lane Hines. Gloria was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1965. She lived in the Back Mountain area all of her life and her main interest in life was her home and family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Ray A. Crane, on Aug. 25, 2016.



Surviving are a daughter, Maryanne Grosky, who resided with her; sons, Robert Grosky and wife, April, Mountain Top; and Charles Grosky and wife, Romayne, Harveys Lake; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.



Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.