Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Shrine Cemetery
Wyoming, PA
Gloria P. Frisco

Gloria P. Frisco Obituary

Gloria P. Frisco, 91, formerly of Pittston, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Mammarella Perfetto and was a graduate of the Pittston High School.

Gloria was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston. She was also a member and former worthy matron and district deputy of Wyoming Chapter 1 Order of the Eastern Star.

Before she retired, she worked for the Federal Government Department of Mine Safety, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry P. Frisco, in 1998; and sister, Joanne Gravel.

Gloria is survived by her son, Richard and his husband, Mark Stanchi, Bensalem; daughter, Rebecca Curl, Mechanicsburg; her five grandchildren, Cristopher and Douglas Frisco; Stephen, Michael and Lea Curl; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Anna Frisco; sister, Barbara Nagar, Sayer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming, with the Rev. Roger Griffiths and the Rev. Dave Brague officiating.

She will be laid to rest there with her husband, Henry.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

Masks and social distancing are required for the services.


