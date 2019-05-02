Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Smith. View Sign Service Information Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , PA 18644 (570)-693-1130 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , PA 18644 View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , PA 18644 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Orange United Methodist Church 2293 West 8 th St. Orange , PA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Orange United Methodist Church 2293 West 8 th St. Orange , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Bette Neff Smith, 91, formerly of Orange, went to the arms of her loving savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Ann Finnerty Neff. She was a graduate of Pittston High School, where she was proud to be a cheerleader.



After raising her family, she attended Luzerne County Community College and became a licensed practical nurse. She was active in the Irem Hillbillies, auxiliary for the Provost Guard, Eastern Star Harmony Chapter. She was a member of the Orange United Methodist Church and past president of the Cheerio Class.



Preceding her in death was her husband William N. Smith, son William R. Smith, grandson William R. Smith Jr., granddaughter Chris Smith Hartman.



Surviving are her children, Sharon Hartshorne and her husband, the Rev. Don Hartshorne, Orange; James E. Smith and his wife, Valerie, Orange; daughter-in-law, Janet Smith, Trucksville; grandchildren, Cheri and Christopher Banks, Mars; Don and Jennifer Hartshorne, Tallahassee, Fla.; Beth and John Fagan, Westminster, Md.; Candice and Brandon Dickson, Kansas; Michael and Misty Smith, Kingston; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange United Methodist Church, 2293 W. 8th St., Orange, with the Rev. Ruth Lipples, and son-in-law, the Rev. Don Hartshorne, officiating.



Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Meadows Activity Fund, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



For information, or to send condolences, please visit us at

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2019

