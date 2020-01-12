|
Gloria Snyder, 69, of Liberty Hills, Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Ney Zatavekas. Gloria graduated from GAR Memorial High School. She later graduated summa cum laude from Luzerne County Community College with an associate degree in science. She also earned a certificate in specialization as a medical office assistant/transcriptionist from Luzerne County Community College.
Gloria retired from the Child Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania after more than 25 years of service. She later worked at Mercy Hospital, EPMG and Wyoming Valley Healthcare System and retired again after 10 years of service with the American Red Cross.
Gloria loved children, especially babies, and all animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin siblings, her brother, Jackie and her sister, Linda.
Linda is survived by her husband, William; her sister, Joan DeGraffenreid and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; nephews, Christopher DeGraffenreid and Thomas DeGraffenreid; great-nephew, Dominick DeGraffenreid; great-great-niece, Ayonna; aunts and several cousins.
Gloria's family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice for the compassionate care that they provided.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph D. Verespy will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences may be sent by visiting Gloria's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 12, 2020