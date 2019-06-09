Gloris Lee Ellen Naugle, 86, of Pikes Creek, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was the daughter of the late Burton Sr. and Jennie Steltz. Gloris was a devoted wife and mother. She sold Dutchmaid clothing and Avon. She was also an active member of the Sweet Valley community and served as a poll worker and judge of elections. She frequently attended both Roaring Brook Baptist Church and Maple Grove United Methodist Church.



Gloris was known for her fun sense of humor and smile. She was an avid gardener, hosted picnics and reunions for loved ones and she also enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her late husband, Lloyd.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; son, Bradley; grandson, Tommy Kittle; and brothers, Burton Jr. and Robert Steltz.



Surviving are six children, Brenda Naugle, Bear Creek; Christine Perkoski, Dallas; Judy Kittle, Nanticoke; Gary Naugle, Shavertown; Cubby Naugle and wife, Darlene, Pikes Creek; and Brian Naugle and wife, Estella, Sweet Valley; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, to whom she was a loving "Nana;" sister, Beverly Rebert and husband, Ken; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Dan Brubaker, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to a community foundation of the donor's choosing.



Published in Citizens' Voice from June 9 to June 10, 2019