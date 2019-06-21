Gordon Nesbitt Price, 86, of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late James and Ellen Nesbitt Price and was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and attended Scranton University.



Gordon was a Right of Way coordinator with Commonwealth Communications before his retirement. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the U.S. Army.



Gordon was a member of The Wyoming Valley Historical Society, as well as a member of The Wyoming Valley Coin Club. As a longtime resident of Wyoming Valley, our Dad had a love of genealogy and the history of the valley.



He very much enjoyed spending time with his breakfast club friends at Pierce Deli who meant so much to him. He also had a passion for all sports and in his high school and college years had participated in basketball and track, setting numerous records.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marita Gilsky, and a brother, James Mitchell Price.



Surviving are his wife, the former Martha Sordoni; daughters, Karen Farrell, West Pittston; Charlene Walter and her husband, Roy, Kingston; son, Mark Price, Kingston; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his nephew, Steve Price and his wife, Joanne.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dennis Gray, pastor of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, officiating.



Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Luzerne County Historical Society c/o 40 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary