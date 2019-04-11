Obituary Guest Book View Sign

The Rev. Gordon Spackman Wilson, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, died Monday morning, April 8, 2019, at his home, following an illness. His wife of 62 years is the former Joan G. Palmer.



Born Sept. 22, 1931, in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late Gordon D. and Marjorie Spackman Wilson. He lived with his parents in Blenheim, and then moved to Windsor.



He attended public school there and also Central Baptist Seminary in Toronto.



He was a graduate of the University of Windsor and Eastern Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, where he received a master of theology degree.



He was ordained by the First Baptist Church of Barnesboro in 1959, and served churches in Glen Campbell, Scottdale and Lorain, Ohio, and the Green Ridge Baptist Church in Scranton. That church became part of Trinity Baptist Church in 1985. He served the East Side Church in Sharon, and retired from the Berean Baptist Church in Carbondale.



After retiring, the Rev. Wilson lived in Sharpesville and served as interim pastor of First Baptist Churches of Emporium and Greenville. Upon returning to Northeast Pennsylvania, he served as supply pastor in area churches.



The Rev. Wilson was the regional representative on the American Baptist USA General Board from 1976 to 1980, and was a volunteer chaplain at Community Medical Center for 10 years. He and his wife, Joan, served as visitors for the American Baptist Ministers and Missionaries Benefit Board for three years, visiting mostly western Pennsylvania.



The Rev. Wilson was a train enthusiast, and served as secretary of the Lackawanna and Wyoming Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. He was also a Big Band buff and enjoyed kinds of music. He loved to entertain with his extensive collection of records and CD's. He was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Hutchens, and her husband, David; and his son-in-law, Robert Aulisio.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, G. Bruce Wilson, Shavertown, Denise Gayle Uhlman and husband, Ronald, Hamburg, N.Y.; and Jo-Beth Aulisio, Old Forge; his grandchildren, Sarah; Bryan; and David and wife, Ashley; J. Renee, Jeremy, Joshua and Jolene Aulisio; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in United Baptist Church, 125 Church St., Taylor, with the Rev. Robert Zanicky as officiating clergy.



Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Baptist Church Organization of Pennsylvania and Delaware, 407 Madison Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040-3296 or the National Railway Historical Society.



To send condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

