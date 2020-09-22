Home

Grace A. Donnelly


1935 - 2020
Grace A. Donnelly Obituary

Grace A. Donnelly, 84, of Baltimore, Md., and formerly of Laflin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Md.

Born in Plains Twp. on Nov. 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Grace Regan McGroarty.

Grace was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp., and the Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business. She served as a private secretary for several local companies and at the time of her retirement was the administrative secretary in the front office at Pocono Downs Harness Race Track.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James G. Carden, the father of her two daughters; her sisters Josephine and Mary; and brother, John. Her second husband, Joseph A. Donnelly, also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Jo Carden, Alexandria, Va.; Eileen Carden, Baltimore, Md.; stepchildren, Joseph Donnelly, Robert Donnelly, Richard Donnelly, Sally Donnelly, Molly Donnelly; two granddaughters; and nieces and nephew.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lights of Love by visiting www.medstargoodsam.org/ways-to-give/lights-of-love/.

For information or to leave Grace's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


