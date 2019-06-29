Grace Ciannilli Wilbur, 61, of Swoyersville, passed away Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019.



Born on June 5, 1958, and raised in West Pittston, Grace was the daughter of the late Thomas and Antoinette Calabrese Ciannilli. A graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1976, she worked as a manager for Central Ticket travel agency in Kingston, prior to illness.



Of strong Roman Catholic faith, she was a member of St. Mary's of Avoca Parish for many years before attending St. Ann's Basilica. She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing and, of course, watching Star Trek. Now at peace, she will be forever missed by her family.



She is survived by her son, Thomas Wilbur, West Pittston; her sister, Elizabeth Hurrey-Mayer and husband, Steve, Florida; her brother, Thomas Ciannilli and wife, Connie, Exton; her former husband, William Wilbur, West Pittston; and several nieces and nephews.



A blessing service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, 612 Mt. Olivet Road, Wyoming, with burial to follow.



Arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave condolences. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2019