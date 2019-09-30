Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Grace M. Fratamico Obituary
Grace M. Fratamico, 90, formerly of Old Forge, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Smith Fratamico. She was a graduate of Dupont High School. She later moved to Old Forge where she raised her family.

Grace worked for nearly 50 years at Hillcrest Lamp and Shade Company, Old Forge. She was past president of Dupont American Legion Lady's Auxiliary post 657 and past president of the Dupont High School Alumni Association. Grace enjoyed going to shows with her daughters. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Grace was precedent in death by her daughter, Carol Shamonsky; and son, Joseph Meranti.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Meranti, Throop; granddaughter, Meredith Mead and her husband, David, Saylorsburg; and great-granddaughters, Dana and Danica Mead.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, go to www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 30, 2019
