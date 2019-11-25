|
Grace Scarantino, 63, of Pittston, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, after an 11-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Born Sept. 24, 1956, in Pittston, she was the first born of two daughters of the late Frank and Angelina Scarantino.
Grace enjoyed her days spending time with her family and cooking for everyone. She lived by her motto of always be kind, caring, respectful, and helpful to all, and embodied it daily. She lived life to the fullest, always stating that God is love, and without love there is no life. She truly loved and respected everyone she met and touched everyone with her vibrant soul; she was impossible to forget by anyone who was in her presence. Because of her contagious personality, she maintained her childhood friendships that she was loyal and devoted to maintaining, even though various paths in life put miles between them.
Grace was a nurse in the nuclear medicine department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for 27 years, where she gained lifelong friends that she enjoyed spending quality time with.
She was a member of the San Cataldo Society of Pittston, where she loved to help plan the various events they hold throughout the year with the other members with whom she felt a sense of companionship.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Angelina Scarantino.
She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Jonathan Williams; her dedicated daughter, Cassandra Scarantino; and beautiful grandson, Santo Montego Scarantino; loving sister, Francesca Scarantino; and numerous family and friends whom will continue to cherish her memory forever.
Please continue to carry forth Grace's memory by living her motto every day, being kind, caring, helpful, and respectful to all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in her memory.
A Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston. Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
For information or to express condolences to Grace's family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 25, 2019