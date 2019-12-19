Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Gracemarie Mruk
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graziano Funeral Home
Pittston Township, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Gracemarie Mruk
Gracemarie Tomashefski Mruk

Gracemarie Tomashefski Mruk Obituary
Gracemarie Tomashefski Mruk, 76, of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Aug. 6, 1943, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Anzalone Tomashefski

Grace always had a smile on her lips and a new recipe in mind she wanted to try. She loved cooking and caring for her family and friends and was greatly loved for her kind, generous heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Mruk.

Surviving are her daughter, Stacie Mruk, Washington, D.C.; her son, Greg Mruk, West Pittston; her brother, Joe Tomashefski, Phoenix; and her aunts, Concetta and Carmella Anzalone, West Pittston.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Additional calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday. A blessing service will follow at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Phil Webb, pastor, will officiate.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Dunmore, PA 18512.

For information or to express your condolences to Grace's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019
