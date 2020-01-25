|
|
Grantland Hine, 78, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, fought a courageous battle against frontotemporal dementia for the last three years. He carried his cross with the love and support of his family by his side as he returned to his Lord Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Grantland was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 6, 1941. He grew up in the Hudson section of Plains Twp. and attended local schools. He attended Plains Memorial High School, but left prior to graduation to start a job sewing shoes in Carter Footwear. A few years later, with the help of his wife, Betty, Grantland achieved his GED. In 2003, with a changing world market, our local shoe industry closed and Grantland found employment with Quaker Oats of Mountain Top. In 2014, he retired to spend time at home with his wife, Betty "Janie," who has been by his side since June 30,1962.
Throughout his life, Grantland had many hobbies and interests, including hunting and fishing. He was able to learn on the fly and did amazing things with his hands. He built a whole world in his basement of model railroads, planes, boats and even an air craft carrier. This model world was also featured on WNEP with Mike Stevens. In the summer, you could observe that Grantland had a green thumb, which showed in his lush garden and his manicured lawn. He always took much pride in all his endeavors.
As he aged, he enjoyed watching his two daughters, Lisa and Laura, grow into beautiful women with families of their own and enjoyed the time he spent with them. Grantland lived a full life with some great adventures. Even though his condition robbed him of many precious memories. His wife, Betty, was there to capture him back with their lives tales filled with love. Their love and commitment to one another is what marriage is all about.
In the last years, his sister-in-law, Loretta, and daughter, Lisa, were always present in time of need along with his devoted and loving granddaughter, Jessica. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses of Residential Hospice for their exceptional care of Grantland until his last breath. Thank you is not enough for all you have done. We know in these sad hours you are all grieving with us.
Grantland was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Evans Hine; father, Elwood; brother, Elwood Jr.; sister, Beverly; and daughter, Laura Wychock.
Surviving are his wife, Betty "Janie" Hine, at home; daughter, Lisa and husband, Anthony Zambetti, Yatesville; son-in-law, Michael Wychock, White Haven; sister in law, Loretta Hine, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Andrew Timko, Erica, Julia, Jennifer and husband, Clayton Yost, and Adam; great-grandchild, Jaxton; and another great-grandchild soon to be born.
The family has wished to keep Grantland's funeral services private.
In his loving memory, donations may be given to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320; 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087, or at www.theaftd.org.
Funeral arrangements were placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020