|
|
Gregory D. Zawatski Sr., 87, of Sugar Notch, passed away Sunday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Aug. 11, 1932, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Zawatski.
He was employed by Procter & Gamble, for over 29 years until his retirement in 1996.
Greg was an avid fisherman, who also enjoyed family trips to Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Motto and his daughter-in-law, Mary Zawatski.
Surviving are his loving wife, the former Nancy (Shefler) Zawatski; daughters, Darlene Abraham and her husband, George, Denise Wychock and her husband, David; sons Gregory D. Zawatski Jr. and Wayne Zawatski; brother, Godfrey Zawatski and his wife, Janel; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, niece and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. There are no public calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019