Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gobish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Gobish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Gobish Obituary

Gregory Gobish, 71, a resident of Kingston Manor, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Residential Hospital Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Stephen and Eva Darsky Gobish. He was a devoted caretaker of his mother. A graduate of Pittston High School, he served in the Marines and Army Reserves.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Stephen, Leonard and Richard.

Surviving are his sister, Loraine Pace; nephew, Danny; and niece, Lisa Gobish.

A private funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp., with the Rev Innocent Neal officiating.

Interment will be in Fern Koll Burial Park, Dallas.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -