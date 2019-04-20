Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guido A. Nerozzi. View Sign

Guido A. Nerozzi, 89, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late Albert and Nella Melani Nerozzi.



Mr. Nerozzi was a 1947 graduate of West Wyoming High School, went on to join the U.S. Army during the Korean War and serving in Germany.



After his service, he worked and retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot.



He belonged to St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming, and was a lifelong New York Yankee fan.



Preceding him in death were his wife, the former Mary Shipkowski, in 2010, and a brother, Angelo Nerozzi.



Surviving are his daughter, Andrea Nerozzi and her husband, Mark Stavish, Wyoming; and a son, Michael and his wife, Lori Nerozzi, Dallas; grandchildren, Michael Jr. and his wife, Maggie; and Timothy Nerozzi Denise Schloder and her husband, Nathaniel; and Luke and Nathaniel Stavish; great-grandchildren, Graham and Greta Schloder; and cousin, Odetta Bucci, Prato, Italy.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



Military funeral honors will be accorded by the American Veterans Honor Guard at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 8th Street, West Wyoming.



Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.



"The End of a Wonderful Life," he quoted.



