More Obituaries for Gustave Sundberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustave Ernest Sundberg

Gustave Ernest Sundberg Obituary

Gustave Ernest Sundberg, 82, of Haddon Heights, N.J., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Cooper Hospital, Camden, N.J.

He was born in Pittston on Nov. 10, 1937, to Gustave and Stella Sundberg.

Gus enjoyed outdoor sports, fishing the Susquehanna River or New Jersey shore. He was a follower of the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Flyers.

Gus was a 1955 graduate of Pittston High School, attended Wilkes College and served in the United States Army Signal Corps in South Korea. Following that, he worked in communications for AT&T until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Stella Sundberg; wife, Dolores Sundberg; and stepdaughter, Susan Gayz.

He is survived by his brother, Thor Sundberg, West Salem, Wis.; sister June Sundberg, Montpelier, Vt.; a niece; three nephews; and his much loved cats.


