Gustave Frank Zelinski Janoski passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 94.
His wife of 70 years passed away June 2, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his father, Henry Zelinski; stepfather, Frank Janoski; mother, Eleanor Ostrowski Janoski; son, Rodney; brother, Dave Zelinski Janoski; stepbrother, Frank Janoski; and stepsister, Joan Janoski.
Gus owned and operated Tri-Our Steaks for 56 years before retiring.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific, patrolling Japan.
He was a 63-year member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.
Surviving are his son, Deacon Walter Janoski and his wife, Norma, Exeter; daughters, Joni and her husband, Joe Zanfordino, New Jersey; and Carol Howcroft, Texas; grandchildren, Walter and his wife, Shannon Janoski; Susan and her husband, Dr. Frank Schaubhut; Jennifer and her husband, Greg Mech; Dr. Janine Janoski; Michael, Rachael and Robert Zanfordino; Jeffery and his wife, Serena Howcroft; Gus and his wife, Jess Howcroft; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Gus' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2020