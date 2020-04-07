Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Gustave Janoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustave Frank Zelinski Janoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gustave Frank Zelinski Janoski Obituary
Gustave Frank Zelinski Janoski passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 94.

His wife of 70 years passed away June 2, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his father, Henry Zelinski; stepfather, Frank Janoski; mother, Eleanor Ostrowski Janoski; son, Rodney; brother, Dave Zelinski Janoski; stepbrother, Frank Janoski; and stepsister, Joan Janoski.

Gus owned and operated Tri-Our Steaks for 56 years before retiring.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific, patrolling Japan.

He was a 63-year member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

Surviving are his son, Deacon Walter Janoski and his wife, Norma, Exeter; daughters, Joni and her husband, Joe Zanfordino, New Jersey; and Carol Howcroft, Texas; grandchildren, Walter and his wife, Shannon Janoski; Susan and her husband, Dr. Frank Schaubhut; Jennifer and her husband, Greg Mech; Dr. Janine Janoski; Michael, Rachael and Robert Zanfordino; Jeffery and his wife, Serena Howcroft; Gus and his wife, Jess Howcroft; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Gus' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gustave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -